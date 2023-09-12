Glenview Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up 2.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $132,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $16,256,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Valvoline by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Valvoline by 1,302.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 248,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 290,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

