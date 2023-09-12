Glenview Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,138 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 5.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Global Payments worth $236,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.89. 53,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,131. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

