DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of DuPont de Nemours worth $87,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 214,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.