Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

BDX stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.80. 88,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,387. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

