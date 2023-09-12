Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,945 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $71,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. 94,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

