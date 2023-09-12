Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Position Boosted by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550,982 shares during the period. Clarivate makes up 2.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Clarivate worth $109,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Clarivate Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,126. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.