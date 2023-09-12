Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,000. Avantor accounts for about 0.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avantor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,661,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 97,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 603.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,113 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,267. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

