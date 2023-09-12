Greenvale Capital LLP Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,593,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned about 0.27% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $148.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

