Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 433,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $178,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.