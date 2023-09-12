Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1,765.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,938 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.