Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.