Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,572.96 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,500.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,509.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

