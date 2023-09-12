305,907 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,046,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for 0.6% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 35.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 140,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 127,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 290,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

