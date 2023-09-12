Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.42 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

