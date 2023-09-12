Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.69 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Allegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 134.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

