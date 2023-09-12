Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,239.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $426.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

