Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 170,974 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 230.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,974 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.