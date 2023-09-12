Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 132,527 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

