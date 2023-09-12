PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) is Graham Holdings Co’s 4th Largest Position

Graham Holdings Co grew its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares during the period. PubMatic accounts for about 4.5% of Graham Holdings Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Graham Holdings Co’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.88 million, a P/E ratio of 217.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $89,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $906,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,487 shares of company stock worth $1,781,216 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

