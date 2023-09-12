Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 93,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,033,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02. The company has a market capitalization of $305.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

