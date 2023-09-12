Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,126 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 0.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 431.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 782,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 635,662 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $7,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

View Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.