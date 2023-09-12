Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $573,158,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $247.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.17 and its 200 day moving average is $231.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

