iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,916,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

