Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

