International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

