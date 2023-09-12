BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

HYT opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 780,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

