BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

BIGZ opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

