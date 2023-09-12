BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

