BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

