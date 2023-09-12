Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $187.05 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.