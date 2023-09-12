BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $240,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.