BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

