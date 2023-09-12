Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.65 Per Share

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lxi Reit Price Performance

LXI opened at GBX 92.55 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 0.35. Lxi Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 82.35 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lxi Reit from GBX 176 ($2.20) to GBX 124 ($1.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

