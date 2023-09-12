Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

