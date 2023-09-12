Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

VVR opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

