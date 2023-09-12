Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
VVR opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
