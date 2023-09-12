Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $356.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.65.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $325.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.85 and a 200-day moving average of $294.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

