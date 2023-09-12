Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.33) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$301-313 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.58 million.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CGNT opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

