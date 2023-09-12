Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %

VLT opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.