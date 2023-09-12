Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises about 4.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 9.51% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,067,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 304,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the period.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.