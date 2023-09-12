Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

