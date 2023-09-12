Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,085.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

