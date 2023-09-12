Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $450.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

