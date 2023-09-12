U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,467 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 125,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,193,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,630 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 155,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

