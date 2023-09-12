Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

