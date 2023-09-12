iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $403.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.94.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

