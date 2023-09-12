Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.89 and a 200-day moving average of $390.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

