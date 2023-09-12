Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,556,000 after buying an additional 145,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $258.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $262.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

