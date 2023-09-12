Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

