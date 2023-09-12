Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,128 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $940.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

