Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of D stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

